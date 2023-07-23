Cycling-Vingegaard retains Tour de France title
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles following Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was second with Briton Adam Yates taking third place.
