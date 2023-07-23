Left Menu

Cycling-Vingegaard retains Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus. Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row. Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:13 IST
  France
  • France

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was second with Briton Adam Yates taking third place.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification with Italian Giulio Ciccone taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification. Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.

Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification.

