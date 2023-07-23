Left Menu

Aus vs Eng 4th Test: Australia retains Ashes after Day 5 washout 

Australia retained the Ashes 2023 title after rain completely ruled out the fifth day of the fourth test match on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:17 IST
Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh (Image: Twitter/ Cricket Australia) . Image Credit: ANI
Australia retained the Ashes 2023 title after rain completely ruled out the fifth day of the fourth test match on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia were leading the series by 2-1 and the rain prevented the play on the final two days of the Test, which resulted in a draw.

On the fourth day, rained had intervened most of the game. The stumps were called when 214-5, taking a lead of 61 runs. Mitchell Marsh 31* and Cameron Green 3* were at the crease at the close of play in the second session after which the game did not resume. With the opening session washed out because of a shower and a wet outfield, Australia resumed their innings post the lunch break at 113/4.

Looking increasingly assured and confident at the crease, Labuschagne raised his fifty with a couple off tearaway Mark Wood. Australia added 150 runs in 52.3 overs, with Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh holding the fort for the visitors.

Labuschagne brought up his century in the 63rd over, off Moeen Ali's bowling. He took 161 balls to achieve his first three-figure mark since December. After suffering early blows, Australia limped back into contention, riding on the enterprising partnership between Labuschagne and Marsh.

The Aussies reached 200 in the 64th over. England turned to Joe Root's golden arm to bring an end to the partnership. The former England skipper induced an edge off Labuschagne's bat, which was pouched safely by Bairstow behind the stumps. England ended Day 3 on a strong note as Mark Wood dominated the entire final session to take the hosts one step closer to levelling the series on Friday.

The fifth and final match will start on July 27 at the Oval in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

