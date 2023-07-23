Left Menu

Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open 2023, his fourth ATP Challenger title

Sumit Nagal clinched ATP Challenger men’s singles title after winning the final of Tampere Open 2023 in Finland on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:26 IST
Sumit Nagal (Image: Twitter/ SAI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
Sumit Nagal clinched ATP Challenger men's singles title after winning the final of Tampere Open 2023 in Finland on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. It was the Indian tennis player's fourth ATP Challenger Tour title.

Sumit Nagal, 25, won his second ATP Challenger event of the year, defeating Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Sumit Nagal won the Garden Open in Rome in April, ending a four-year title drought. The Indian tennis player's other two ATP Challenger wins include the Buenos Aires and Bengaluru Challengers in 2019 and 2017, respectively.

Following April's win at Rome and Sunday's triumph in Tampere, Sumit Nagal also became the first Indian tennis player to win two ATP Challenger titles on European soil. Sumit Nagal, who is India's top-ranked men's singles player at world No. 231, made a slow start to the match and was trailing world No. 193 Svrcina 4-1 in the first game. The Indian, however, rallied to turn things around to take the first set.

The Indian had to fend off a tough challenge from Svrinca to win the second set and secure the title in one hour and 44 minutes. En route to the final, Sumit Nagal beat Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely, Brazil's JL Reis da Silva and Tunisia's Mohamed Aziz Dougaz. In the semi-finals, the Indian survived a three-set affair against Spain's Daniel Rincon by a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

Sumit Nagal is expected to play in Verona, Italy, next. (ANI)

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

