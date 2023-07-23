Left Menu

Golf-McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on

It was another near miss for McIlroy, who won the last of his four major titles in 2014, following his third place in last year's Open at St Andrews and runners-up spot at last month's U.S. Open. "Over the last two years I would have loved to have won one of those that I finished up there in, absolutely," the Northern Irishman told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:27 IST
Golf-McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on

Rory McIlroy was left to rue another major title that slipped away after finishing tied for sixth place in the British Open at Hoylake on Sunday.

The world number two had been favourite to win the Open at Royal Liverpool for the second time but ended up seven shots behind champion Brian Harman after rounds of 71, 70, 69 and 68. It was another near miss for McIlroy, who won the last of his four major titles in 2014, following his third place in last year's Open at St Andrews and runners-up spot at last month's U.S. Open.

"Over the last two years I would have loved to have won one of those that I finished up there in, absolutely," the Northern Irishman told reporters. "But every time I tee it up, or most times I tee it up, I'm right there. I can't sit here and be too frustrated."

McIlroy, who won last week's Scottish Open, was happy with the way he played. "Overall solid performance, not spectacular," he said.

"Improved on my score every day. I missed a few putts yesterday. Felt like I putted a bit better today. I needed to go out and shoot something 63, 64-ish, but really hard to do that in those conditions." McIlroy, 34, said he was already focusing on the rest of the year.

"I'm optimistic about the future," he said. "I think about trying to go and win a fourth FedExCup here in a couple of weeks time, go try and win a fifth Race to Dubai, go and win a fifth Ryder Cup. I just keep looking forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023