Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:16 PM EDT on Sunday, July 23

FOOTBALL NFL

Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his team physical, and he's expected to participate in training camp when it opens this week, ESPN reported Sunday.

Dan Campbell: Hype around Lions 'out of control right now' Coach Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions opened training camp on Sunday, and Campbell cautioned it's time to start work and tone down the buzz around his team.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney injures knee prior to practice Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney "tweaked his knee" while catching punts prior to Sunday's training camp practice, head coach Andy Reid said.

BASKETBALL WNBA

Today's games (all times ET): Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m. - -

NCAA Kansas transfer Marcus Adams Jr. commits to Gonzaga

- - - - BASEBALL

Today's games: San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

- - Tomorrow's previews:

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

- - Coverage of Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

- - Clayton Kershaw's simulated game pushed back

- - Yankees reinstate Jake Bauers, Greg Allen from IL

- - D-backs place C Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) on injured list

- - - - SOCCER

Today's MLS Leagues Cup matches: Atlas at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. Puebla at Minnesota United, 9 p.m.

- - Women's World Cup roundup: Jamaica draws with France

- - - - GOLF

Today's events: PGA -- The Open Championship, 3 p.m.

PGA -- Barracuda Championship, 8 p.m. - -

Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 Sunday to win his first major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Harman, 36, lifted the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271, winning by six strokes after maintaining the five-shot lead he's protected since Friday.

TENNIS Today's events:

WTA -- Budapest, Hungary; Palermo, Italy ATP -- Newport, R.I.

- - ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev, Pedro Cachin win titles

- - - - SPORTS

French swimmer breaks Michael Phelps' last individual record French swimmer Leon Marchand broke Michael Phelps' last individual world record on Sunday, winning the 400-meter individual medley at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

MOTORSPORTS Today's races:

IndyCar Series at Iowa, 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono, 2:30 p.m.

- - Red Bull sets record with 12th straight F1 victory

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Dota -- Riyadh Masters

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Groups at Copenhagen, Denmark Overwatch League Summer Stage, Week 2 (West Region)

- - Fuel remain unbeaten in OWL East summer qualifiers

- - FORZE sign El1an, sstiNiX

