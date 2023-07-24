Left Menu

India declare 2nd innings at 181/2, give WI target of 365 to win second Test

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 24-07-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 01:01 IST
India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test here on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained not out on 29 and 52 respectively when the declaration was made on a rain-marred day.

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

India, who raced to 98 for one before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before heavens opened up again at the Queen's Park Oval.

Brief Scores: India: 438 and 181 for 2 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Ishan Kishan 52 not out; Shannon Gabriel 1/33).

West Indies 255 all out in 115.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75; Alick Athanaze 37; Mohammed Siraj 5/60).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

