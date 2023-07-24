Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on

Rory McIlroy was left to rue another major title that slipped away after finishing tied for sixth place in the British Open at Hoylake on Sunday. The world number two had been favourite to win the Open at Royal Liverpool for the second time but ended up seven shots behind champion Brian Harman after rounds of 71, 70, 69 and 68.

Motor racing-Verstappen has Hamilton's number but probably not for long

While Max Verstappen welcomed the 44th win of his career in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, it was a number he wanted also to be rid of as soon as possible. Seven-time world champion and rival Lewis Hamilton races with 44 on his Mercedes and it is closely associated with the Briton.

Cycling-Ice beats fire again as Vingegaard wins second Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard was always in control as he won his second Tour de France title with an awe-inspiring display after mastering a swashbuckling Tadej Pogacar in what had threatened to be one of the greatest editions of the world's biggest cycling race. The defending champion and the Slovenian all-rounder, who was repeatedly on the attack in the opening stages, went toe to toe for two weeks, entering the third block of racing separated by only 10 seconds, with the pair in a league of their own having relegated their challengers to the role of extras.

Golf-Unflappable Harman, the hunter who refused to be hunted

Brian Harman, a keen hunter back home in Georgia, simply refused to allow himself to fall prey to the world's leading golfers as he showed nerves of steel to win the British Open on Sunday. The 36-year-old American led the tournament by five shots after rounds two and three and by the end he was six clear of his closest challengers.

Cycling-'I cracked myself': Pogacar pays price for disrupted Tour preparation

Tadej Pogacar, beaten by Jonas Vingegaard to the Tour de France title for the second year in a row, paid a heavy price for a truncated preparation as a sudden dip in form in the third week cost him a third yellow jersey on the Champs Elysees. The Slovenian, who suffered a wrist fracture in April, came into the Tour unsure of his form.

Cycling-Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees

Jonas Vingegaard won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after safely finishing Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus, while Tadej Pogacar again entertained the crowd. Slovenian Pogacar, who showed flair and panache as he attacked on the Champs Elysees, was second with his UAE Emirates team mate, Briton Adam Yates, taking third place.

Golf-Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open

Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he held a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday. The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope for those wanting a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship with a few early errors.

Tennis-Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad. The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

Tennis-Djokovic to skip Canadian Masters due to fatigue

Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

Swimming-French torpedo Marchand smashes Phelps' 15-year record at worlds

French youngster Leon Marchand produced a dazzling performance to shatter American great Michael Phelps' long-standing 400 metres individual medley record on the opening day of swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Phelps' mark of 4:03.84 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was his last remaining individual world record but it fell to the 21-year-old Marchand who started superbly and clocked 4:02.50 to beat Carson Foster who took silver.

