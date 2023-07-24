ACC Emerging Teams Cup: A look at top performers of India A side

India A ended their Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup campaign with a heavy loss to arch-rivals Pakistan by 128 runs in the title clash on Sunday. Despite very little experience, India stayed unbeaten in the tournament till the final and delivered some really outstanding individual performances with both bat and ball. Even though India lost the final to Pakistan, the young Men in Blue did very well as a set of players with zero international cricket experience. While other teams had squads featuring international-level players, with Pakistan having atleast a handful of such players, India had the experience of some under-19 cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian side looked really strong on paper and by defeating other teams having players with some international cricket experience, it has proven that the future of the sport in the country is really bright. Within no time, the 15-man squad can establish itself as a part of the senior side's ever-increasing bench strength. Here are some top Indian performers from the tournament:

1).Yash Dhull The U-19 World Cup-winning captain top-scored for India in the tournament, scoring 234 runs in four innings at an average of 117.00. He scored one century and a half-century in the tournament, with the best score of 108* against UAE. Dhull ended as the second-highest run-getter next to Sri Lanka A's Avishka Fernando (255 runs).

2).Sai Sudarshan Sudarshan continues to impress. After dominating bowling attacks in the IPL, including a quickfire 96 in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and a 371-run campaign in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Sudarshan embraced the next big challenge of his career in India A colours.

In five matches, he scored 220 runs at an average of 73.33. He scored a century and a fifty. His knock of 104 against Pakistan in Group Stage was a memorable one. Sudarshan was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. 3).Abhishek Sharma

This 22-year-old all-rounder from Punjab had a fine tournament with both bat and ball. He finished as the third-highest run-getter, scoring 221 runs in five innings at an average of 44.20. He scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 87 against Nepal A. He also took two wickets for his team. 4).Nishant Sandhu

The Haryana all-rounder had a tournament to remember. He was honoured with the 'Player of the Tournament' award for taking 11 wickets in five matches, finishing as the best bowler in the competition. His best bowling figures of 5/20 came against Bangladesh A. 5).Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Hangargekar finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In four matches, the all-rounder took 10 wickets at an average of 13.82. His best bowling figures of 5/42 came against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. Coming to the match, India opted to field first after winning the toss.

Pakistan put up 352/8 in their 50 overs. Saim Ayub (59 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Sahibzada Farhan (65 in 62 balls with four boundaries and sixes each) laid the foundation for a massive total following a 121-run opening stand. Following their dismissal, Pakistan A sunk to 187/5, but Tayyab Tahir changed the game from that point. He put on a 126-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mubasir Khan (35 in 47 balls), which took Pakistan beyond 300 runs. Tayyab smashed 108 in just 71 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes. This knock powered Pakistan to a huge total.

Riyan Parag (2/24) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/48) took two wickets each. Manav Suthar, Nishant Sandhu and Harshit Rana got one wicket each. In the chase of 353, India responded with a quickfire 64-run opening stand between Sai Sudarshan (29) and Abhishek Sharma. After Nikin Jose (11) departed early, Abhishek had a 52-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Yash (39 in 41 balls).

Following Abhishek's dismissal for 61 off 51 balls, consisting of five fours and a six, India could not make a comeback in the match and were bundled out for 224 runs in 40 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem (3/66) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammed Wasim also got two wickets.

Tayyab earned the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)

