"Virat backed me to go out there, play my game": Ishan Kishan after half-century against WI in 2nd Test

After smashing a half-century against West Indies in the second Test, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that Virat Kohli backed him to bat at number four and play his natural game, adding that Rishabh Pant also helped him out with his bat positioning at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). India set a massive total of 365 runs for West Indies to win the ongoing second Test, and Windies lost two wickets in the final session of day four in Port of Spain on Monday.

"It was really special (the half-century). I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me 'go and play your game'. Let us hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in. There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls," said Kishan after the day's play. "We had the plan that we will play 10-12 overs after the rain break and score 70-80 runs. We wanted a 370-380 target. I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other for under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning."

"There are so many senior players who keep talking to the bowlers. It should be a good game tomorrow. We need to hit the right areas and important to get early wickets. It was one of my dreams to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. I am mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me," concluded Kishan. Coming to the match, India set a massive total of 365 runs for West Indies to win the ongoing second Test and Windies lost two wickets in the final session of day four in Port of Spain on Monday.

At the end of the day's play, WI was at 76/2, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20*). Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 181/2, with Ishan Kishan (52*) and Shubman Gill (29*) unbeaten. With a lead of 364 runs, they set a target of 365 runs for the Windies. Rohit Sharma (57) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) also played some quick knocks for India.

Earlier, in reply to India's first innings total of 438, WI was bundled out for just 255 runs. WI trailed by 183 runs at that point. Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite top-scored for the Windies with a knock of 75. Alick Athanaze (37), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Kirk McKenzie (32) also played some decent knocks for the Windies.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 5/60. Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket. India made 438 in the first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.

Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for the Windies. (ANI)

