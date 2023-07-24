Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Wellington struggles to fill early World Cup matches; Golf-McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Wellington struggles to fill early World Cup matches

Host city Wellington hopes the arrival of their Football Ferns will help stir more excitement for the Women's World Cup this week, as early matches failed to fill the 33,132-capacity Sky Stadium. A record crowd of 42,137 watched the New Zealand team claim their first-ever World Cup victory, a 1-0 win over Norway, at Eden Park on Thursday but the tournament has gotten off to a tepid start in the New Zealand capital.

Golf-McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on

Rory McIlroy was left to rue another major title that slipped away after finishing tied for sixth place in the British Open at Hoylake on Sunday. The world number two had been favourite to win the Open at Royal Liverpool for the second time but ended up seven shots behind champion Brian Harman after rounds of 71, 70, 69 and 68.

Golf-Unflappable Harman, the hunter who refused to be hunted

Brian Harman, a keen hunter back home in Georgia, simply refused to allow himself to fall prey to the world's leading golfers as he showed nerves of steel to win the British Open on Sunday. The 36-year-old American led the tournament by five shots after rounds two and three and by the end he was six clear of his closest challengers.

Cycling-Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees

Jonas Vingegaard won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after safely finishing Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus, while Tadej Pogacar again entertained the crowd. Slovenian Pogacar, who showed flair and panache as he attacked on the Champs Elysees, was second with his UAE Emirates team mate, Briton Adam Yates, taking third place.

Golf-Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open

Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he held a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday. The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope for those wanting a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship with a few early errors.

Tennis-Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad. The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits 36th homer as Angels beat Pirates

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits 36th homer as Angels beat Pirates Shohei Ohtani blasted his major-league-leading 36th homer of the season, Luis Rengifo did him one better by hitting two home runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Swimming-French torpedo Marchand smashes Phelps' 15-year record at worlds

French youngster Leon Marchand produced a dazzling performance to shatter American great Michael Phelps' long-standing 400 metres individual medley record on the opening day of swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Phelps' mark of 4:03.84 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was his last remaining individual world record but it fell to the 21-year-old Marchand who started superbly and clocked 4:02.50 to beat Carson Foster who took silver.

Cricket-Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain

There was relief rather than celebration at the news that Australia had retained the Ashes when cricket fans Down Under woke up on Monday morning after the Manchester rain had rescued their team in the drawn fourth test. Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five at Old Trafford due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday.

Basketball-American NBA player Anderson gains Chinese citizenship - CBA

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson has obtained Chinese citizenship through naturalisation, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) said on Monday. The 29-year-old forward from New York is the latest elite athlete to gain Chinese nationality through naturalisation and the first basketball player to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)