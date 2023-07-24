Left Menu

MLC: Pooran's scintillating knock helps MI New York defeat Washington Freedom by 8 wickets

MI New York are in third place on the points table with four points, meanwhile, Washington Freedom are comfortably placed in second place with six points.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:40 IST
MLC: Pooran's scintillating knock helps MI New York defeat Washington Freedom by 8 wickets
Nicholas Pooran (Photo: MLC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

MI New York inched closer to a place in the playoffs after defeating Washington Freedom by eight wickets at Church Street Park, Morrisville on Sunday. MI New York are in third place on the points table with four points, meanwhile, Washington Freedom are comfortably placed in second place with six points.

MI New York restricted Washington Freedom to 160/6 before chasing down the total in 15.3 overs. Opening batter Monank Patel gained momentum for MI New York when he struck Saurabh Netravalkar for two boundaries and a six to help his team reach 47/0 in four overs. However, Akeal Hosein built pressure on Patel through dot balls in the seventh over and eventually dismissed him for 44 runs off 29 balls.

But, Nicholas Pooran took the match away from Washington Freedom after smashing Obus Pienaar for three maximums and a four in the ninth over. MI New York were cruising towards the target at 97/1. Following Shayan Jahangir's dismissal in the twelfth over, Captain Kieron Pollard strung an unbeaten partnership of 53 runs from 26 balls with Pooran to take MI New York over the line. Earlier in the day, MI New York won the toss and put Washington Freedom into bat. Matthew Short and Andries Gous got Washington Freedom off to a flying start after hitting four boundaries off Trent Boult's bowling in the second over. However, Rashid Khan didn't let Washington Freedom run away with the game as he dismissed Gous for 20 runs off 15 balls in the fifth over. Thereafter, Washington Freedom lost the wickets of Matthew Short and Mukhtar Ahmed in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 57/3.

However, Captain Moises Henriques and Glenn Phillips got together and put up a 77-run stand for the fourth wicket. The duo smashed four boundaries and three sixes to take Washington Freedom to 134/4 in 18.1 overs. Thereafter, Obus Pienaar, Akeal Hosein and Marco Jansen struck one maximum each to help Washington Freedom post a fighting total on the board. Brief Scores: MI New York 161/2 (Nicholas Pooran 62*, Monank Patel 44, Akeal Hosein 1-9) vs Washington Freedom 160/6 (Glenn Phillips 47, Moises Henriques 32, Kieron Pollard 2-33). (ANI)

