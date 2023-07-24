Left Menu

Indian women's softball team set to debut at Asian Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:26 IST
Indian women's softball team set to debut at Asian Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Softball Association of India (SBAI) on Monday announced a 16-member Indian women's team, which is all set to make its debut at the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

With softball making its debut at the continental event, starting on September 23, SBAI announced the squad along with a standby and three reserves, which was selected after trials for the probable's list, followed by a two-week coaching camp-cum-trials held in Delhi in June-July.

Considering the Indian women's softball team's regular participation in the Asian championships, Softball Asia granted a wild card entry to India.

India's wild card admission was approved by Softball Asia's executive committee in February this year, SBAI said in a media release.

''The participation of the Indian women's softball team in the Asian Games signifies the opportunity for our players to shine and prove their mettle against the best teams in the continent,'' SBAI president Neetal Narang said.

''Moreover, this milestone also holds the promise of inspiring future generations of young athletes, particularly girls, to take up softball as a sport of choice,'' she added.

Reigning national champions Maharashtra contributed the maximum number of players (5) in the Indian team.

Kerala and Punjab contributed three and two girls, respectively, while there is a player each from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Softball was a medal sport at the Tokyo Olympics and it will also feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

''Performing at the Asian Games is our first step and comes with a huge responsibility as we aspire to be a strong team ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

''We are taking Hangzhou as a strong platform towards our goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympics,'' Narang added.

Squad ===== Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Monali Mansing Natu, Swapnali C. Waydnade, Saee Anil Joshi, Anjali Pallikkara, Stephy Saji, Rinta Cheriyan, Mamatha Guguloth, Ganga Sona, Mamta Minhas, Sandeep Kaur, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Nitya Malvi, Priyanka Baghel (standby).

Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023