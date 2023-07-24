Left Menu

Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semis at World Championships

PTI | Fukuoka | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:01 IST
Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semis at World Championships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj came up with a season-best time but that was not enough for him to qualify for the semifinals of the men's 100m backstroke event at the World Championships here on Monday.

The Asian Games-bound swimmer clocked 55.26s to finish last in his heat and 31st overall.

The top 18 swimmers across seven heats advanced to the semifinals.

The 22-year-old Nataraj, who had begun his season with a 55.60s effort to win the gold at the Singapore National Age Group in March, followed that up with a 55.29s swim at Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, Monaco in May.

Nataraj's personal best in the event is 53.77, which the Karnataka swimmer had clocked in 2021 to breach the Tokyo Olympics 'A' cut.

He will compete in the 50m as well as the 200m backstroke events at the ongoing Worlds.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash and Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat also failed to impress in their events.

Prakash finished 57th among 91 swimmers in the 50m butterfly with a timing of 24.93s. He will be in action in his pet event, the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Rawat who is competing in only the 400m freestyle event, clocked 3:59.03 to finish 35th.

Rawat's performance at the World event was a far cry from his 3:55.45 effort during the final of the senior nationals earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023