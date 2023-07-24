Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan in charge after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a gutsy 57 but only two other team mates managed double digits. Pakistan were incredibly sharp in the field taking even half-chances, while Shan Masood ran out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya with direct throws.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:11 IST
Cricket-Pakistan in charge after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dominant Pakistan took charge of the second test against Sri Lanka after bundling out the hosts in two sessions for a paltry 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday. Babar Azam's side, already 1-0 up in the two-test series, batted briskly to further consolidate their position and finished the opening day on 145-2.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (74) and Babar (eight) will resume on Tuesday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest with a big first-innings lead. Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was left to rue his decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) dented Sri Lanka's top order to leave them reeling at 36-4. Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a gutsy 57 but only two other team mates managed double digits.

Pakistan were incredibly sharp in the field taking even half-chances, while Shan Masood ran out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya with direct throws. Pakistan looked in a hurry to score when they came out to bat.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made six before being caught at gully but Shafique combined in a rapid 108-run partnership with Masood (51) to steady the ship. Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket when Masood fluffed his pull shot and Pakistan were threatening to overtake Sri Lanka's total when bad light stopped play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023