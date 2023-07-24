Left Menu

Bengaluru Smashers, Goa Challengers eye semi-finals spot in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

In-form Bengaluru Smashers and Goa Challengers will look to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 when they clash on Tuesday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:53 IST
Bengaluru Smashers, Goa Challengers eye semi-finals spot in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4
Manika Batra (Photo/UTT). Image Credit: ANI

In-form Bengaluru Smashers and Goa Challengers will look to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 when they clash on Tuesday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. Bengaluru Smashers will be coming into the tie after their thrilling victory against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. However, Goa Challengers faced a crushing defeat to the defending champions Chennai Lions which dampened their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of Season 4.

Bengaluru Smashers will hope that World No. 35 Manika Batra continues her winning momentum, while Kirill Gerassimenko and Natalia Bajor are also the key players for the franchise. "The last few ties were really difficult but a win against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis has given us a lot of confidence that we can always make a comeback. We are looking forward to fight and give our best in the next tie against Goa Challengers," commented Kirill ahead of the upcoming tie as quoted by UTT. On the other hand, Goa Challengers will look to bounce with some sublime performances. They have won two ties in the ongoing season and will bank on the likes of Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya and Alvaro Robles.

Reeth said, "We have beaten strong sides like Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT in the Season 4 which certainly gives us a lot of confidence that we can beat any franchise in the league. All of the players are confident ahead of our upcoming tie and we will look to bounce back with a win."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023