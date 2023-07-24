Left Menu

Ary Borges hits hat-trick, Brazil beats Panama 4-0 at FIFA Women's World Cup

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick as Brazil made a flying start at the FIFA Womens World Cup on Monday by beating Panama 4-0.Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide and completed her treble in the 70th minute.

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick as Brazil made a flying start at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday by beating Panama 4-0.

Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide and completed her treble in the 70th minute. Bia Zaneratto finished off a stunning goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F. Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runner-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal. Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals. AP AYG SSC SSC

