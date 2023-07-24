Left Menu

Heavy rain delays start of fifth day's play at Port of Spain

A rain-marred fourth day saw India pick two wickets to leave West Indies at 76 for two in their second innings, having set an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship WTC cycle.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:28 IST
Torrential rain delayed the start of the fifth day's play in the second and final Test between India and the West Indies here on Monday. A rain-marred fourth day saw India pick two wickets to leave West Indies at 76 for two in their second innings, having set an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. As and when the match starts, a stronger India will fancy their chances of winning the game and completing a 2-0 whitewash of the hosts.

Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day's play. To make worse at the Queen's Park Oval, it rained overnight.

On the fourth and penultimate day, India had given themselves the best chance to win the Test with an ultra-aggressive batting approach after lead pacer Mohammed Siraj produced career-best figures of 5/60.

Siraj's five-wicket haul in the morning session allowed India to bowl out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings after the hosts started day four at 229 for five.

