Left Menu

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters, cites fatigue after Wimbledon final loss

Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie en-route to the final eight.Of course, were disappointed that Novak wont be playing at the National Bank Open this year, Hale said.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:37 IST
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters, cites fatigue after Wimbledon final loss
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Novak Djokovic of Serbia withdrew Sunday from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Wimbledon 2023 final.

Tennis Canada announced that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the US Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz last Sunday in a five-set final at Wimbledon. ''I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,'' said Djokovic, who has won the National Bank Open four times.

''I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there.'' American Christopher Eubanks will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic's replacement. Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie en-route to the final eight.

''Of course, we're disappointed that Novak won't be playing at the National Bank Open this year,'' Hale said. ''He's an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

''He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year's event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world.'' Toronto's Sobeys Stadium will host the men's side of the national tennis championship from August 3-13. The women's side will be at Montreal's IGA Stadium at the same time. AP AYG SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023