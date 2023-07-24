Left Menu

34 players selected for Indian camp in Bhubaneswar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:43 IST
  • India

A 34-member list of probables was on Monday named for the senior Indian women's team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 later this year.

The Blue Tigresses will begin their camp in Bhubaneswar from July 30.

India are set to face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C of the qualifiers, with the matches slated to be held between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent.

Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses secured qualification for Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic (5-0 and 4-0).

List of 34 probables selected for camp: Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

