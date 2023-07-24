FIFA welcomes Court ruling on FIFA Football Agent Regulations

FIFA welcomes today’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that fully confirms the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR).

The FFAR are a key development in FIFA’s reform of the football transfer system, within its strategic goal of modernising the football regulatory framework, and will regulate the work of football agents in the transfer of players.

The award represents the first in-depth legal assessment of the legality of the FFAR by an independent panel of renowned experts. The introduction of the FFAR follows a robust consultation period involving multiple stakeholders. The award confirms FIFA’s position that the FFAR are a reasonable and proportionate regulatory measure that help to resolve systemic failures in the player transfer system.

FIFA particularly notes that the award confirms its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR. Those provisions notably include the service fee cap, the prohibition of multiple representation and the principle that only licensed football agents may provide football agent services, all of which will enhance contractual stability, ensure that the interests of football agents are aligned with those of their clients, increase professional and ethical standards, and protect the smooth functioning of the player transfer system.

FIFA trusts that this award will provide all football stakeholders with legal reassurance about the integrity of the football agent regulatory framework, including in relation to ongoing disputes.

The FFAR were adopted following a long and inclusive consultation process involving players, clubs, leagues, national football associations and football agent organisations, and were implemented by FIFA as part of its comprehensive transfer system reform. In line with the FFAR, the obligation to use only licensed football agents will come into force on 1 October 2023.

CAS is the worldwide supreme body for sports-related disputes and is fully recognised by FIFA under article 56 of the FIFA Statutes.

(With Inputs from APO)