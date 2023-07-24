Ayhika stuns Lily, Dabang Delhi TTC beat U Mumba TT

Left Menu

24-07-2023
India's Ayhika Mukherjee stunned higher ranked Lily Zhang as Dabang Delhi TTC beat U Mumba TT 11-4 to register their second victory in the Ultimate Table Tennis here on Monday.

Ayhika fought for every point and won 2-1 against Lily of the USA to lay the foundation for her franchise's victory.

The first game saw a nail-biting battle as Lily and Ayhika displayed immaculate backhands to win points. In the end, it was the American paddler who pocketed the game through a golden point. Both players continued their fighting spirit in the second game as well which went into the favour of Ayhika through a golden point. The West Bengal-born paddler showed tremendous mental fortitude as she won the decider through a golden point to clinch the match.

Earlier, Jon Persson defeated Manav Thakkar 3-0 in an exciting contest. Manav looked out of touch early on as Persson quickly reached 10-2 in the opening game before Manav earned six back-to-back points.

However, the Swedish paddler held his nerve to win the first game 11-8 with an accurate forehand. The second game also saw the Surat-based paddler making Persson sweat for every point before the Dabang Delhi TTC player took the game by 11-8. Persson won the following game 11-7 with his incredible shots on both flanks. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova beat Manav and Lily 2-1 in the third match (mixed doubles) of the tie to extend Dabang Delhi TTC's lead. The first game went to the U Mumba TT's pair 11-5 before Sathiyan and Barbora clinched the next two 11-5, 11-8 to win the match.

World No. 18 Quadri Aruna defeated Sathiyan 2-1 in the penultimate tie but could not save U Mumba TT from a defeat. Quadri clinched the first two games 11-6, 11-6 before the Indian paddler took the third by 11-8 to take his franchise to win.

In the last match of the tie, Sreeja Akula beat Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-8) to complete a perfect victory for Dabang Delhi TTC.

