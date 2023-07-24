Australia skipper Pat Cummins acknowledges 'change of plans' in contention for final Test 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged the fact that Australia might need to change their tactics for the final Test of Ashes 2023 against England after retaining the Ashes. England were in pole position in the fourth Test to level the series and reignite their hopes of securing the Ashes after 2015 but almost two days of the Manchester Test were washed out due to rain and the match ended in a draw.

Australia in their second innings had scored 214/5 and were still 61 runs behind England’s first-innings score but five sessions were lost due to rain. Cameron Green (3*) and Mitchell Marsh (31*) were on the crease. Labuschagne was the lead scorer for Australia in the second innings and his 111 comprised 10 fours and two sixes. While the fourth day saw action in the second session, no play could take place on Day Five.

If it wasn't for rain, England would have most likely gone on to level the series on 2-2. After watching the chain of events that unfolded in the fourth Test, Pat Cummins admitted that tactical change may be on the cards for the visitors. "You definitely look at what you can try and do differently next time. That will be part of this week for sure," he said. "I think there are some obvious things we could do a little bit differently. Maybe some plans, the way we executed our bowling. As a group, proud that we've retained the Ashes but it's off the back of not our greatest week. We know we've got a fair bit of work to do for next week, a few improvements to make," Cummins said after the match.

Cummins as a captain didn't fare well in the fourth Test as in his 23 overs he conceded 129 runs which is the most he has in a Test innings. Cummins reflected on his performance and said, "I don't know [why] really. Rhythm felt pretty good, I felt like I was pretty clear in my own mind with plans, so I don't know."

Australia will face England in the final Test of the Ashes on July 27 at The Oval. (ANI)

