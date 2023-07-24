"He's a complete midfielder": Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauds Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not hold back praise for their latest recruit Jude Bellingham who impressed on the field against AC Milan in his debut match for the club on Monday. Los Blancos played a five-goal thriller as they emerged victorious against the Italian side AC Milan by a score of 3-2.

Ancelotti praised Bellingham after the match but also acknowledged that his team needs to improve in certain aspects of their game. "Bellingham played very well and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team. I like the system but we saw a few mistakes. We didn't play the ball out as we should have but I was pleased with the game overall," Ancelotti told reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

The Real Madrid manager further went on to praise the young English midfielder by saying that he is a complete midfielder and brings a certain amount of pace as well as intensity to their game. "He's a fantastic player, very important for us because he's a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game. He moves extremely well without the ball and he's different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic," Ancelotti added.

With the quality and sheer number of midfielders Ancelotti has in his possession, he could change his formation for the 2023/24 campaign. Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are a part of the Los Blancos star-studded midfield. In their game against AC Milan, Ancelotti did put up a 4-4-2 variation but with a different variation of it. He may revert to a different variation to compliment his players as well as his style of play.

This could be visible in Real Madrid's next game against Manchester United on Thursday at the NRG Stadium, Texas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)