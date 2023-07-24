Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia break silence on receiving criticism for accepting Asian Games trial exemption

India's ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Monday broke silence on receiving criticism for accepting trial exemption. Both wrestlers did a combined live session on Facebook and replied to the accusations that wrestler Antim Panghan made on their exemption from the trials for the Asian Games, Hangzhou.

While addressing the accusations made by Antim Vinesh said during the live session, Vinesh said "We are not against the trials. I am not blaming Antim. She is too young to understand. She is right in her place. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. But we are not wrong." Both wrestlers addressed the accusations that have been made against them after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad hoc committee gave them an exemption from the trials and direct entry into the squad in their respective weight categories.

Wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication on Wednesday has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023. Two days ago, the Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

"We have given 20 years to wrestling. We have put in a lot of hard work. If she felt something wrong took place, she should have gone to court then. But I am glad at least the kids have finally started speaking, they are gathering courage now. It is positive for wrestling," Vinesh added. Ace grappler Bajrang Punia further added that Vinesh has not lost and will not lose against the wrestlers who have recently challenged her for a match,

"It was said that there are 3-4 wrestlers who can beat Vinesh but dear Antim, Vinesh has not lost till now, and will not lose," Bajrang said. The IOA ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa on Saturday affirmed that the exemption from Asian Games selection trials, which was given to ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, was consistent with their policies.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said, "Exemption is as per our policy. Good players can be given exemptions in order to save them from injuries. There's nothing wrong with it. It has been given as per our policy." The Asian Games will begin on September 23. (ANI)

