Left Menu

Cricket-Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep

India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 05:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 05:02 IST
Cricket-Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep

India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw. The tourists, who won the first test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica, looked well-placed to push for victory after setting West Indies a 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.

Persistent rain in the capital of Trinidad & Tobago kept the covers on the pitch for the whole of the fifth day, however, leaving India with only a 1-0 series win. India paceman Mohammed Siraj was named Man of the Match for his 5-60 in West Indies first innings and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took series honours for his 15 wickets over two tests and half century in his one innings.

The teams next face off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023