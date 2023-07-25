Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino

World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side's coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday. Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain's armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

Soccer-Denmark set sights on England after winning World Cup start

A late goal by Amalie Vangsgaard gave Denmark a 1-0 win over China but the Scandinavians know they will have to be a lot more polished when they meet reigning European champions England in their next World Cup Group D game on Friday. Substitute Vangsgaard entered the fray in the 85th minute and headed home Pernille Harder's corner five minutes later to secure the win, and Harder said that there was plenty her team could be proud of, despite the performance.

Soccer-Britain's first million pound player Francis dies of heart attack

Former England forward Trevor Francis, Britain's first one million pound ($1.28 million) player, has died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack, his family said on Monday. Francis started his career at Birmingham City in 1970 before spells at several clubs, notably Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Soccer-From fan to contender, US teen Thompson relishes World Cup stage

Teen star Alyssa Thompson was watching from her aunt's house when the United States beat the Netherlands in the 2019 Women's World Cup final. Now she is helping the Americans prepare for a rematch. The 18-year-old graduated from high school months ago and never expected to play in the World Cup so soon, with Thursday's group-stage showdown against the Netherlands in Wellington conjuring memories of her days as a national team fan.

Motor racing-Porsche extends Formula E commitment to 2026

Porsche has extended its commitment to the all-electric Formula E world championship by two years until the end of 2026, the German car manufacturer and series organisers said on Monday. Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is their most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

Soccer-Hegerberg hopes for change in fortunes as Norway set for Swiss shake-up

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg is hoping her side can turn the tide with a win over Switzerland in their Women's World Cup clash in Hamilton on Tuesday and it looks like coach Hege Riise is set to shake up her squad after their defeat by New Zealand.

The World Cup co-hosts shocked Norway with an early goal in the second half of the tournament's opening game last Thursday to notch their first World Cup win at their 16th attempt.

LVMH strikes Paris Olympic Games sponsorship deal

Luxury giant LVMH unveiled on Monday a deal to sponsor next year's Olympic Games in Paris with top fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels and jeweller Chaumet, which will design medals for the event. The group will also sponsor athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand, and its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay, LVMH said. The French delegation will be dressed by one of LVMH's "maisons".

WTA roundup: Bernarda Pera wins three-set opener in Hamburg

No. 3 seed Bernarda Pera survived a three-set opening match and defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Monday in Germany. Pera had a 4-0 edge in aces and saved seven of 10 break points to get past Sonmez.

Motor racing-Norris says his time will come after finishing second again

Lando Norris said his time will come this season after the McLaren driver finished runner-up to Red Bull's dominant Formula One champion Max Verstappen for the second race in a row. The Briton was a distant second to the Dutchman in Hungary on Sunday after the same result at Silverstone two weeks earlier.

Soccer-Galatasaray sign winger Zaha on free transfer

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champions announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract. The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

