Left Menu

Japan Open: All eyes on struggling PV Sindhu, in-form Satwik-Chirag 

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, currently ranked at number three in Badminton World Federation Rankings (BWF), clinched the Korean Open title on Saturday after overcoming a challenge from top-ranked Indonesia pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:22 IST
Japan Open: All eyes on struggling PV Sindhu, in-form Satwik-Chirag 
Satwiksairaj and Chirag (top) and PV Sindhu (bottom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian ace PV Sindhu will be aiming to regain her form while the red-hot men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will aim to carry forward their momentum after the Korea Open as the Indian contingent looks forward to the Japan Open, set to take place from July 25 to July 30. Satwiksairaj and Chirag, currently ranked at number three in Badminton World Federation Rankings (BWF), clinched the Korean Open title on Saturday after overcoming a challenge from top-ranked Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final.

As per Olympics.com, this was Satwik-Chirag's third BWF title win this year after the Swiss Open and Indonesia Open. They are also current Asian badminton champions and are undefeated in their last 10 BWF World Tour matches. PV Sindhu will be aiming to make a great progress in this BWF Super 750 tournament. In the Asian Games year, Sindhu is having a bad season, making a first-round exit in six of her 12 BWF tournaments.

Sindhu's disappointing performances have caused her to slip to world number 17 position, her worst in a decade. She was without a coach since February and named Malaysia's Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her personal coach last week until the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. As a result, Sindhu has dropped to world No. 17 in the badminton rankings, her worst in a decade.

Results at Japan Open will be counted towards the player's qualifying rankings for the multi-sport event at Paris. The qualification window for badminton started earlier on May 1 this year. The men's singles event will see HS Prannoy, seeded eighth and former world number Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in action. The young Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat will also be representing the tricolour at the event.

India's top women's duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will also take part in the Tokyo event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023