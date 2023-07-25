Left Menu

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq set to work with PCB again

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is set to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nearly two years after he resigned as head coach of the national team.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:02 IST
Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo: PCB). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is set to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nearly two years after he resigned as head coach of the national team, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. According to ESPNcricinfo, he will also be the advisor on cricketing affairs to the current head of the PCB, Zaka Ashraf.

The upcoming appointment is the first significant step the new leadership would take in managing Pakistan cricket. After a brief legal snafu in late June, when Najam Sethi's term as caretaker chairman came to an end, Ashraf was chosen to lead the PCB's new executive committee. Misbah's position is anticipated to be an honorary one, which means he won't receive compensation. After their Monday meeting, he came to a final conclusion.

It signifies Misbah's return nearly two years after his resignation in September 2021, just before Ramiz Raja was named PCB chairman. Since then, he has served as an expert and analyst for a number of TV networks, roles he is likely to keep up. In September 2019, Mickey Arthur's position as head coach was replaced by Misbah, who also served as coach and chief selector for Pakistan. When Arthur led the Test team for a year, when Pakistan rose to the top of the international rankings, he had played under Arthur.

Misbah succeeded Arthur as head coach and assumed the duties of chief selector after Arthur's resignation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

