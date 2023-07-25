Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino; Soccer-Britain's first million pound player Francis dies of heart attack and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino

World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side's coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday. Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain's armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

Soccer-Britain's first million pound player Francis dies of heart attack

Former England forward Trevor Francis, Britain's first one million pound ($1.28 million) player, has died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack, his family said on Monday. Francis started his career at Birmingham City in 1970 before spells at several clubs, notably Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Soccer-Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women's World Cup

If there were concerns about blowouts when the Women's World Cup expanded to 32 teams this year, minnows Haiti, Jamaica and Ireland have served notice they deserve to be on the game's biggest stage. Germany, Brazil and Japan might have racked up the goals in their opening matches but other title contenders have faced much stiffer competition from lowly-ranked opponents than they might have expected.

Soccer-Hegerberg hopes for change in fortunes as Norway set for Swiss shake-up

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg is hoping her side can turn the tide with a win over Switzerland in their Women's World Cup clash in Hamilton on Tuesday and it looks like coach Hege Riise is set to shake up her squad after their defeat by New Zealand.

The World Cup co-hosts shocked Norway with an early goal in the second half of the tournament's opening game last Thursday to notch their first World Cup win at their 16th attempt.

LVMH strikes Paris Olympic Games sponsorship deal

Luxury giant LVMH unveiled on Monday a deal to sponsor next year's Olympic Games in Paris with top fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels and jeweller Chaumet, which will design medals for the event. The group will also sponsor athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand, and its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay, LVMH said. The French delegation will be dressed by one of LVMH's "maisons".

WTA roundup: Bernarda Pera wins three-set opener in Hamburg

No. 3 seed Bernarda Pera survived a three-set opening match and defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Monday in Germany. Pera had a 4-0 edge in aces and saved seven of 10 break points to get past Sonmez.

Soccer-Galatasaray sign winger Zaha on free transfer

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champions announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract. The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem ekes out win in Croatia

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated qualifier Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Monday. The 2020 U.S. Open champion, Thiem continues to forge a comeback path after a wrist injury and multiple other ailments in recent years. Thiem -- now ranked just No. 112 in the world -- saved all six break points he faced Monday and overcame five double faults.

Soccer-Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia

Spain are expecting anything but a walk in the park when they face Zambia in their second Women's World Cup match and key midfielder Alexia Putellas is ready to play a part if selected, coach Jorge Vilda said on Tuesday. Twice Ballon d'Or winner Putellas came on as a second-half substitute in Spain's opening 3-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury.

Soccer-Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament. Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

