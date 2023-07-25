Left Menu

"He’s a little bit sore": Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Marsh's selection ahead of 5th Ashes Test

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England will be held at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald was not able to offer too much detail on all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's hopes of playing in the defining Ashes Test against England, revealing that the 31-year-old was a "little bit sore". Marnus Labuschagne and Marsh assisted Australia in completing 30 overs on Saturday at Old Trafford, but Marsh missed the third day of the match due to soreness.

"He's a little bit sore, hence why he was off the field," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Australia coach Andrew McDonald as saying of Marsh before the fifth Test, beginning on Thursday. "So I'm not going to hide that. As to what extent, that will be assessed over the next couple of days," he added.

Although Australia coach McDonald stated that runs were the most crucial aspect for whoever bats No. 6, Cameron Green's spot may be safe if Marsh is unable to bowl. But managing the workload of the primary quicks has been made possible thanks to having that extra pace choice. "I'm not sure what we're going to do. We haven't seen the wicket yet. Does it impact his position in the team?" McDonald said of Marsh.

"I think the team has played three quicks and one spinner before. We've gone that way numerous times in the past. We have had the luxury of all-rounders, or in particular Cameron Green that's changed the shape of the team over time. Runs were premium first and foremost," he added. For the last Ashes Test at The Oval, Mitchell Marsh's level of fitness might influence whether Cameron Green is benched for the first time in his Test career.

At Old Trafford, Marsh also played a crucial role in keeping Australia from collapsing before the rain arrived to save them. He made an equal best score of 51 in the first innings and a patient, unbeaten 31, sharing a century partnership with Marnus Labuschagne. Australia retained the Ashes with an unassailable 2-1 series lead on Sunday after the Manchester Test was drawn following a washed-out fifth day.

