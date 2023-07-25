Scoring quick runs can't be template in all Tests, says Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan favours playing Test cricket according to the situation of the match, adding that ''Bazball'' should not become the template for playing every single five-day game.

Kishan, who made his Test debut on the West Indies tour, scored a T20-style half-century in the second innings of the drawn second Test here, as the need of the hour was to score quickly and set an imposing target for the hosts.

India scoring at 7.54 runs per over on day 4 of the second Test (they declared at 181/2 in 24 overs) caught the attention of the experts who asked Ishan during the post-match press conference if this is the way India would play Tests matches in future, much like England, whose aggressive style of playing has been give the term 'Bazball'.

''It's not necessary that everyday you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitches also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs,'' said Kishan, who was promoted in the batting order to score quick runs on the fourth day of the second Test.

Kishan scored a 34-ball 52 to help India set a 365-run victory target for the West Indies but rain played spoilsport on the fifth and final day on Sunday to deny India a clean sweep of the two-match series.

''Mostly, where we play, wickets are not that easy...there is turn and bounce. So, playing quick on those surface there is no point because you need to read the wicket properly. ''If you get a wicket where you can score quick runs and the need of the hour is to do that, then every player in the (Indian) team has the capability to perform that role.

''The kind of players we have and the number of formats and matches that we play, everyone knows his role -- which match one has to play in what manner. So, personally, I feel, every match we don't need to play like that (score quickly), but it should be situation-based.'' A journey of patience ============== Kishan's journey has been one of patience and endurance, where he has had to bide his time and wait for opportunities to come his way in all three formats of the game.

Asked how he dealt with the waiting game and whether it was frustrating to be sitting out and dealing with disappointments, the young cricketer said ''I think every individual is different . It might be frustrating for some, but someone else can take it as a challenge... that 'I am not doing enough to get to that level'.

''I appreciate if someone else gets selected in the side and performs because I know how tough this game is, how you are tested mentally, how difficult it is to give that performance when there is so much expectation and pressure. ''So, I make an effort whenever I'm off or not playing that I concentrate on my practice and prepare myself that whenever I get the opportunity, I give my best.'' 'Got tips from Rishabh Pant at NCA' ======================= Kishan said that Rishabh Pant, the man he replaced in the India Test side for the tour of West Indies, gave him useful tips during his stay at the National Cricket Academy.

Pant is currently rehabilitating at the NCA after suffering a horrific car accident in December last year.

''He knows me from U-19 days... how I play, how I think, so we keep interacting. What I think he needs to do to improve I tell him and the same is the case with him. He also tries to help me and ensure I give it my best shot on a tour. And I am very thankful that he he gave me some good points at the NCA.'' ''Obviously, he has done very well in Tests, and the number at which we bat...Rishabh bats, it is very important for us to understand the situation. If four wickets fall quickly and a partnership is required then we cannot play that fast-scoring game.

''Overall, we need to keep the match in mind... what we need to do at that point in time because it is a five-day game and last day is very important. And, planning and execution is the most important aspect in Test cricket.

Rohit knows how to deal with young players ============================= Kishan said skipper Rohit Sharma's experience and how he handles the young players gives them confidence and the ''comfort zone'' to play with a clear mind.

''He is a very experienced captain. He gives his best, how to keep players in comfort zone, don't let pressure get the better of players. ''In fact, when I came out to bat (in the second innings at Port of Spain), he said 'play your game, plan your innings and don't think who has said what'.

''For a youngster, that is a huge plus point that the captain has faith in you, that I can handle the situation.''

