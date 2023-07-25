Left Menu

India slips to 2nd in WTC standings after draw with WI

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:09 IST
India slips to 2nd in WTC standings after draw with WI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India have dropped to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings after being held to a draw against West Indies.

Leading the two-match series 1-0, India looked on course to win the second Test, having taken two wickets to leave the West Indies trailing by 289 runs by the end of the fourth day's play.

However, India had to settle for a share of the spoils after the entire final day was washed out. The draw hurt India's win-loss percentage, which has dropped from 100 to 66.67.

Pakistan now sit alone at the top of the standings with a 100 per cent win-loss record, following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle last week.

Reigning WTC champions Australia (54.17) and England (29.17), who are playing the Ashes series, occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

West Indies have benefitted from the draw against India as their win-loss percentage has increased to 16.67 and they have moved up to fifth spot, while Sri Lanka, with one loss, are ninth.

The likes of New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh are yet to feature in the new 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle that began last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023