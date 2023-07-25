Pakistan takes slim lead over Sri Lanka on rainy 2nd morning of 2nd test in Colombo

Pakistan took a slender lead Tuesday over Sri Lanka and early lunch was taken due to persistent rain showers on the second morning of play of the second test at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Resuming on the overnight score of 145 for two, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 166 and was 178 for two when a heavy downpour forced the players off the field.

Only 9.5 overs were possible during the 43 minutes of play during which Pakistan had scored 33 runs. Abdullah Shaffique, who was on 74 at stumps, had reached 87 while captain Babar Azam was on 28.

Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to knock off Sri Lanka on Monday's opening day after the visitors opted to bat first having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.

Pakistan won the first test in Galle by four wickets.

