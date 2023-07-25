Left Menu

Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes on 5-year deal

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the Magpies' third signing of the summer following the arrivals of promising forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali."

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:52 IST
Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes on 5-year deal
Harvey Barnes (Twitter: Photo/NUFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

According to Newcastle United's website, "Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of winger Harvey Barnes for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the Magpies' third signing of the summer following the arrivals of promising forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali."

Barnes joins Eddie Howe's side from Leicester City, where he came through the club's youth academy. During his time with the Foxes, he clocked up 187 first-team appearances and won the FA Cup, as well as being capped at senior international level by England.

Despite suffering relegation last season, Barnes recorded the best Premier League goalscoring return of his career, netting 13 times to finish as the club's top scorer. Barnes was born in Burnley, Lancashire, he is the son of former professional footballer Paul Barnes.

Barnes is a product of the Leicester City academy, which he joined in June 2007 at the age of nine. He signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2016 and on 7 December 2016 made his debut for the first team as a second-half substitute in a 5–0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Porto. During the first half of the 2016–17 Premier League 2 season for Leicester City U23, Barnes scored five goals and provided assists for five others.

On 20 January 2017, Barnes joined League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan for the remainder of the 2016–17 season. In 2018, Barnes signed a new four-year contract with Leicester and joined newly relegated Championship club West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

In 2019, Barnes was recalled by Leicester with immediate effect. Barnes was called up as one of six over-age players for the England under-18 squad entered into the 2017 Toulon Tournament.

He made his debut on 29 May 2017, featuring as a substitute in a 1–0 win over group rivals Angola. On 8 June 2017, Barnes scored a brace in the competition's semi-final, in a 3–0 win over Scotland, and on 10 June 2017 went on to score his penalty in a penalty shoot-out during the final against the Ivory Coast, with England being victorious.

Overall, Barnes finished the tournament as a joint recipient of the Golden Boot (top scorer) award with four goals along with teammate George Hirst and Angola's Chico Banza. On 28 September 2017, Barnes was called up to the England under-20 team.

In 2019, Barnes was included in England's 23-man squad for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. In 2020, Barnes was called up to the senior England team for the first time. He made his England debut as a 76th-minute substitute in a 3–0 victory over Wales. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

