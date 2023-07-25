Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Korean coach Bell fumes about lack of VAR on penalty call; ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem ekes out win in Croatia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Korean coach Bell fumes about lack of VAR on penalty call

After numerous games at the Women's World Cup have been halted for video assistant referee (VAR) review, South Korea coach Colin Bell angrily wondered why there was no VAR for a penalty called against his team in a 2-0 loss to Colombia on Tuesday. Catalina Usme scored on a 30th-minute penalty kick after Shim Seo-yeon was whistled for a handball, deflating the Korean side.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem ekes out win in Croatia

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated qualifier Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Monday. The 2020 U.S. Open champion, Thiem continues to forge a comeback path after a wrist injury and multiple other ailments in recent years. Thiem -- now ranked just No. 112 in the world -- saved all six break points he faced Monday and overcame five double faults.

Soccer-Agents lose appeal against FIFA over new regulations

Soccer agents have lost an appeal to block new FIFA regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams to secure a licence after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in the governing body's favour on Monday. The Zurich-based Professional Football Agents Association (PROFAA) submitted the appeal to CAS, sport's highest court, in Switzerland after FIFA introduced a new regulatory framework in January. The new rules will come into force on Oct. 1.

Soccer Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women's World Cup

If there were concerns about blowouts when the Women's World Cup expanded to 32 teams this year, minnows Haiti, Jamaica and Ireland have served notice they deserve to be on the game's biggest stage. Germany, Brazil and Japan might have racked up the goals in their opening matches but other title contenders have faced much stiffer competition from lowly-ranked opponents than they might have expected.

Cricket-India's test transition begins smoothly in West Indies

India would be reasonably pleased with the smooth start to the transition of their test team against the West Indies, even if a 1-0 series victory against a side seven rungs below them in the official rankings may not sound impressive. Persistent rain in Port of Spain did not allow any play on Monday, resulting in a stalemate between the sides and depriving India of a 2-0 series sweep when they needed eight wickets to win.

Soccer-Confident Japan look to raise their level against Costa Rica

Japan forward Mina Tanaka said the Nadeshiko will be less nervous in their second Women's World Cup match against Costa Rica on Wednesday and are looking to improve even on their impressive performance in their opener against Zambia. Tanaka scored a goal and had two ruled out by VAR decisions as Japan opened their World Cup Group C account with a 5-0 thrashing of the Africans at the weekend, laying down a marker for the title contenders.

Soccer-Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand with Wellington win

Forward Sarina Bolden headed the winner as the Philippines spoiled co-hosts New Zealand's party with a stunning 1-0 victory in their Women's World Cup Group A clash on Tuesday. The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match and looked to be an easy mark for the Football Ferns, who were coming off their first-ever World Cup win over former champions Norway and looking to book a spot in the last 16.

Soccer-Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia

Spain are expecting anything but a walk in the park when they face Zambia in their second Women's World Cup match and key midfielder Alexia Putellas is ready to play a part if selected, coach Jorge Vilda said on Tuesday. Twice Ballon d'Or winner Putellas came on as a second-half substitute in Spain's opening 3-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury.

MLB roundup: Chas McCormick, Astros rally past Rangers

Chas McCormick produced a career-high six RBIs and Yainer Diaz delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning as the host Houston Astros rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday. In the ninth, Diaz followed walks from Kyle Tucker and McCormick with a single to right off Rangers reliever Alex Speas (0-2) to end the game. Tucker walked three times and scored four runs, while Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 for the Astros, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Soccer-Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament. Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

