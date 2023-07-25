Don't think you can always play attacking shots in Test cricket: India batter Ishan Kishan 

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that England's aggressive style of play in Test cricket called "Bazball" can only be performed at flat surfaces and it is not necessary to play in that manner in every Test match. The rain did not allow any play on the final day of the second Test between India and West Indies being held in Port of Spain on Tuesday, ending the match in a draw. With this, India clinched the two-match Test series 1-0.

"It is not possible that you can play that fast every day, it depends upon the situation also," he told the reporters after Day five of the second Test match was washed out. Kishan emphasised that, although it is not always possible in every game, India has the firepower to play offensive cricket when it is necessary.

"It depends on the situation. The way England have been playing, you have to look at the pitches too. Most of the pitches we play on aren't easy - there's turn and bounce. So, I don't see any point playing that way, you have to read the situation," Ishan said. "If the wicket is flat, where you can score quickly, and the need of the team is to get runs quickly, then I think you can take on that action. I don't think it is necessary that we must play in an aggressive manner in every match, but whenever there will be a need of playing attacking cricket, we have got enough firepower in our ranks. I don't think you can always play attacking shots in Test cricket. " he added.

Kishan disclosed that he was moved up the batting order in order to face the left-arm spinner in the opposing bowling attack. He stated that he intended to seize the opportunity as much as possible. "I think as a youngster, who was playing only his second Test, I wanted to cash in all those opportunities. In the second innings when I was sent to bat up the order my plan was to take on left-arm spinner. I batted with positive intent. We didn't want to bat for long because we already had a good lead," he concluded. (ANI)

