PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:03 IST
Trevor Noah coming to India in September with comedy tour 'Off The Record'
Popular comedian Trevor Noah will embark on a comedy tour in India for the first time in September.

The 39-year-old comedian and former TV host is travelling to the country as part of his ''Off The Record Tour''.

''After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world,'' Noah said in a statement.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot, a press release stated.

Noah will perform live across seven shows, beginning with three gigs in the national capital at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on September 22 to 24. It will be followed by performances at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

The organisers said exclusive pre-sale of tickets for all Kotak credit card holders will begin on August 1 at 6 pm on BookMyShow. General on-sale of tickets will go live starting August 3 at 6 pm on the platform.

