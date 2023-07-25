Ada Hegerberg fails to start for Norway in critical match vs Switzerland at FIFA Women's World Cup
Norway star striker and former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was seen walking back into the tunnel moments before her country's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 match against Switzerland on Tuesday, despite being named to the starting line-up.
Initially listed as a possible substitute for the match, Sophie Roman Haug started in Hegeberg's place as Norway's striker. The team's official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that ''Ada Hegerberg got a feeling in the groin on the last sprint during the warm-up.” Last summer's European Championships marked Hegeberg's return to international soccer after previously not appearing for Norway in five years. Following the 2017 European championships, Hegeberg left the team in protest of the unequal treatment of the men's and women's squads by the Norwegian federation.
Hegerberg has the most goals of any current Norwegian player (16) and has appeared for her country 32 times.
