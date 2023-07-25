Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan in lead before rain plays spoilsport in Colombo

Pakistan eclipsed Sri Lanka's meagre first-innings total of 166 but could not press on as heavy rain allowed only 10 overs of play on the second day of the second test in Colombo on Tuesday.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:08 IST
Pakistan eclipsed Sri Lanka's meagre first-innings total of 166 but could not press on as heavy rain allowed only 10 overs of play on the second day of the second test in Colombo on Tuesday. Having added 33 runs to their overnight total, Pakistan were 178-2 when rain interrupted play, which was eventually called off in the afternoon.

Play will start 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday with Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique (87) and captain Babar Azam (28) hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest. Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-test series having won the opening match in Galle by four wickets.

