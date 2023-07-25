Porsche commits to Formula E till 2026

Porsche and Formula E have announced that the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the all electric racing series through season 2025/2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial five-year commitment until the end of the forthcoming Season 10 which will conclude in July 2024. Monday's announcement confirms the team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car. Porsche also confirmed it will continue to play an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and is already involved in the design of the fourth generation of race car which will enter the championship from season 13.

This season has been the most successful for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team since it entered Formula E. Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa have won four of the 14 races to date – three and one victory respectively. For the first time this season, Porsche is supporting a customer team, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, with driver Jake Dennis currently leading the Drivers' World Championship going into the final two races in London this Saturday and Sunday. Britain's Dennis has secured two wins and nine podiums to date in the Porsche 99X Electric and starts as the favourite for the title in his home races. Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman, Formula E, said: "Porsche has been a valued and influential team since joining Formula E and we are excited that this will continue.

''The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate development of the innovative EV technologies we see in their road cars, while the team is an active member of the group driving development of the next generation of Formula E car to arrive in Season 13."

