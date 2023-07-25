Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Swedish forward Elanga from United

Nottingham Forest have signed Swedish forward Anthony Elanga on a five-year deal from Manchester United, the two Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Sweden international came through United's youth ranks before making 55 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

25-07-2023
Nottingham Forest have signed Swedish forward Anthony Elanga on a five-year deal from Manchester United, the two Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sweden international came through United's youth ranks before making 55 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. Elanga has been capped 12 times for Sweden. The clubs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that Elanga joined Forest for a deal worth 15 million pounds ($19.27 million).

"It's a pleasure to be here. It's a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well," Elanga said in a statement. "It's the perfect next step for me in my career... I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place."

Elanga scored four goals at United since making his debut in the 2020-2021 season. "Anthony has been a fine role model and example for other members of the Academy, and leaves with our sincere best wishes for the future, after Forest won the race for his signature," United said.

"We would like to thank him for his service at United." ($1 = 0.7786 pounds)

