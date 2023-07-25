Will share World Cup stories with players here: Cummings

Australian centre-forward Jason Cummings on Tuesday said he hopes to make a difference with his wealth of experience, including playing against Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 World Cup, at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The A-League-winning player was part of the Australian team that made a pre-quarterfinal exit in Qatar last December, going down to eventual champions Argentina 1-2.

''The fact is that we did well, qualified from the group, and came close before getting beaten by Argentina...,'' Cummings told reporters while unveiling the Mohun Bagan Super Giant's jersey here.

''I loved every second of it. I can tell the guys here how good it was. It will put me in good stead in my career. Playing against France and the best players in the World Cup was really memorable.'' Cummings played as a substitute against France which they lost 1-4.

The 27-year-old has a three-year contract with reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

At his previous club, the Central Coast Mariners, Cummings was a ''legend'', scoring 31 goals in 50 appearances.

Asked why he chose India as his next destination, Cummings said he would have the same impact in Australia if he manages to score goals for Mohun Bagan.

''I had good success in the A-League, managed to get a call for the Socceroos, and got an opportunity in the World Cup. But that doesn't change anything.

''I came here to a good team and to score goals. If I keep scoring goals and do well, I will still get a chance in the national team.

''It was an easy decision to come here. Mohun Bagan are really a strong team. Hopefully we can win the trophy again.'' Cummings is expected to be seen in action in the green-and-maroon jersey against arch-rivals East Bengal in the Durand Cup here on August 12, the season's first Kolkata derby.

''It really excites me. I'm a big game player. I really want to be part of it. Every game we will try to win with as many goals as possible.

''I want to score many goals. I'm really looking forward to the derby. The fans are really crazy here. I really want to do well. I'm really excited for this derby.'' Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Bangladesh Army at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in the Durand Cup opener on August 3, and they have a packed calendar ahead as they are also slated to play in the AFC Cup.

Our priorities are both AFC Cup and Durand Cup: Goenka =================================== Mohun Bagan Super Giant will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2023-24 campaign in the preliminary stage round two on August 16 against the winners between Nepal's Machhindra FC and Bhutan's Paro FC.

The club's principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said it's challenging but they will give importance to both the tournaments.

''How do you prioritise one game or one league over another? Every match you go out with an intent and ambition to win. ''You cannot classify which is important. There is international exposure in the AFC Cup while Durand Cup is also important, both will get their due places.

''It's challenging as well as tough, the coach will decide how to go about it and which player will play Durand and AFC.

''Both the tournaments are important. We will try and put our best foot forward depending upon how the coach decides the composition. We don't want to prejudge anything. Playing XI will be decided by the coach (Juan Ferrando).'' Mohun Bagan have made most of the transfer window by roping in a host of foreign as well as domestic players.

Apart from Cummings, they have also acquired Albanian international Armando Sadiku.

They have secured the services of three Indian national team stars in Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa and Anwar Ali.

India midfielder Thapa, who was also present during the jersey unveiling, said MBSG are one of the most successful clubs of India.

''They won the trophy last year, and they were still willing to sign me. This shows the passion and ambition of the club,'' said Thapa, who left Chennaiyin FC following a seven-year stint.

''That's one of the reasons why I'm here, to help the team, and also help me grow as a player. Mohun Bagan have the best players both from India and overseas. I know I have to give 100 percent on the field. It will help me grow as a player,'' Thapa said.

