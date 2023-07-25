PREVIEW-Soccer-World Cup knockout spots within reach for Japan, Spain

High-flying Japan and Spain will be eager to build on dominant opening wins in the Women's World Cup by securing knockout berths with a game to spare on Wednesday while Canada face Ireland, needing a victory to ignite their campaign. Japan have advanced to the knockouts in the last three World Cups, winning in 2011 and finishing as runners-up in 2015, and are in control of their own fate after cruising to a 5-0 win over Zambia in their first Group C match.

They will not be lulled into a false sense of security, however, with coach Futoshi Ikeda warning his squad against underestimating their next opponents Costa Rica, who lost 3-0 to Spain. "We're getting used to the World Cup. I think we could bring out more, but we don't want to be too complacent so they hit us when we're not looking," Ikeda said.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda similarly cautioned against complacency despite a sensational opening display, where they scored three goals inside the first 30 minutes and had 12 attempts on target. If both Spain and Japan win, they will secure the two qualifying berths in Group C and their meeting in Wellington on Monday will decide the top spot.

"I'm expecting a team that's going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counterattack," Vilda said. "Tomorrow won't be an easy game at all." Olympic champions Canada were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria in their Group B opener while debutants Ireland were narrowly beaten by co-hosts Australia.

Canada coach Bev Priestman said she expects midfielder Jessie Fleming to be available against Ireland after missing the Nigeria clash with a calf injury. "We absolutely don't want to leave this pitch tomorrow without those three points," Priestman added.

"They (Ireland) are very well-drilled and difficult to break down. By no means are we going into this game thinking this is going to be an easy game."

