Improving pitches in Caribbean will help us with both bat and ball: Windies skipper Brathwaite gets critical

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has highlighted the need to improve the standard of pitches in the Caribbean following a Test series loss to India at home. Rain came to West Indies' rescue on day five of the second Test as India were set to a complete a 2-0 series sweep. The surface in the series opener, which West Indies lost by an innings and 141 runs, was a slow turner and suited the visitors more. The pitch in the second wicket was a docile one. The pitches actually nullified West Indies' pace troika of Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel. ''Once we produce great cricketing pitches in the Caribbean, it will help our batsmen. Every guy does not have a lot of patience. I think improving the pitches, in general, will help both batsmen and bowlers. So, I do think it's important,'' Brathwaite was mild but critical in his assessment after the Test series ended.

West Indies' next Test series is an away one to Australia in January. Asked about how the team looks to prepare for it and how the future of the side looks, the skipper sounded optimistic.

''I think we have a bright future. The key is to work more on our strengths and weaknesses. I know we are up against Australia. We know their bowlers, so we as batsmen got to work out along with our coaches and how to score runs against them,'' he reckoned.

''But the challenge is going to be starting with the new ball and the swing. The pitches (in Australia) are good for batting, with a good bounce, which is way different from what we have in the Caribbean. We will have discussions with the management in a couple of weeks' time and prepare accordingly.'' Talking about the bowlers' performance in the second Test, Brathwaite said there was lot of room for improvement. ''As a bowling unit, there are a certain areas (we can improve). We need to cut our run rates. At times, we get hit on both sides. So, we need to be more disciplined with the ball, controlling the run rate of the batsman at times,'' he said during the post-match media interaction.

''Otherwise, we showed some fight here, but we also need to be consistent. And the key to consistency is always discipline. It's the key for us to believe it, even more as a group, so that we can be more consistent. We were looking to fight until Day 5. We had 288 runs to win. It was possible. Obviously, can't do much about the weather.'' Debutant Kirk McKenzie managed 32 with the bat in the opening innings before getting trapped leg-before for a duck to Ravichandran Ashwin in the second. While Brathwaite was satisfied with his performance, he feels that he should keep improving and will be a good talent for the side in the future.

''He (McKenzie) was quite good. When he came in, he showed the composure. He was good; was hitting some boundaries. So, that was a good sign. Unfortunately, he didn't go on and get a big score. But he looked good. It's just that he should keep improving as a batter in different field settings and situations. But for sure, he is going to be good in the future,'' he signed off.

