Left Menu

Ashwin is my player of the series: Former pacer Zaheer Khan

My Man of the Series would have been Ashwin, Zaheer said on JioCinema.For the second Test, pacer Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, having held a five-for in the first innings, while Jaiswal seized the prize in the opening Test in Dominica.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:21 IST
Ashwin is my player of the series: Former pacer Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan Image Credit: ANI

There was no 'Player of the Series' award for the two Tests between India and West Indies but former pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that had there been one, then Ravichandran Ashwin would have walked away with the honours. Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series, grabbing 15 wickets at an average of 15.00, which included a couple of fifers. He was also decent with the bat in the only innings he batted in the series, in the first innings in Trinidad, scoring 56, where he slammed eight fours.

''He (Ashwin) picked up that 10-for, he was the main wrecker-in-chief, got 15 wickets, got a 50 as well. He had a terrific series. Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) scored runs, but the main guy, who helped India get a result, was right up with his performance. My 'Man of the Series' would have been Ashwin,'' Zaheer said on JioCinema.

For the second Test, pacer Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, having held a five-for in the first innings, while Jaiswal seized the prize in the opening Test in Dominica. However, there was no official Man-of-the-Series announced during the post-match presentation ceremony, leaving some fans curious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023