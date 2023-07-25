NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish striker Nestor Albiach for 2023-24 season

Left Menu

He is popularly known as El Lince.He is the third attacker to be signed by the Indian Super League club this season after Ibson Melo of Brazil and Indian player Redeem Tlang.Albiach, who began his youth career with Levante, has had a long ride in his club football career.

NorthEast United FC have secured their seventh signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season, roping in the services of Spanish forward Nestor Albiach from Primera Federación (Spain's third-tier) club Rayo Majadahonda. He is popularly known as El Lince.

He is the third attacker to be signed by the Indian Super League club this season after Ibson Melo of Brazil and Indian player Redeem Tlang.

Albiach, who began his youth career with Levante, has had a long ride in his club football career. He began his senior career with Requena in 2011, followed by stints with Olímpic Xàtiva (2012-13), Dukla Prague (2013-16 and 2018), Sparta Prague (2016-19), Badalona (2019 and 2020-21), Numancia (2019-20) and Rayo Majadahonda (2021-23).

As for his numbers, the 30-year-old has netted 35 career goals, and his stint with NEUFC will be his maiden outing in India.

Speaking on having signed with NorthEast United, the Spaniard said, ''Joining NorthEast United FC is a significant responsibility, and I made this decision because of the trust they placed in me and the ambitious nature project of the project currently underway.'' Head coach Juan Pedro Benali was excited at having Albiach at NEUFC and commented, ''Nestor is a very special player with the ability to feature across the attacking line. His presence will infuse our young team with quality and experience. As a seasoned player, he will also serve as a mentor and guide our talented youngsters towards achieving our collective objectives.''

