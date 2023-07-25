Left Menu

Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from Europa Conference League

PTI | Pamplona | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:01 IST
Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from Europa Conference League
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish soccer club Osasuna said on Tuesday that it has overturned expulsion from the UEFA Europa Conference League after reaching an agreement with the Union of European Football Associations, which was signed off by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA did not immediately confirm the agreement with Osasuna.

UEFA removed Osasuna from the third-tier European competition three weeks ago because former club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago.

Osasuna argued its current management was not involved in wrongdoing. The club filed an appeal at CAS trying to save its first European qualification for 17 years which it earned by placing seventh in the Spanish league last season.

In a statement Tuesday, Osasuna said a so-called "consent award" was reached with UEFA and ratified by CAS.

A verdict was needed before the Conference League play-off round starts on August 24.

Athletic Bilbao, which was eighth in La Liga last season, had been preparing to enter the playoffs draw that UEFA will make on August 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023