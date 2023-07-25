Left Menu

BCCI announces fixtures of senior men's team for home season 2023-24

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Tuesday announced  senior men's team schedule for 16 International matches comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the home season 2023-24

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:10 IST
BCCI announces fixtures of senior men's team for home season 2023-24
Rohit Sharma with India team (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Tuesday announced  senior men's team schedule for 16 International matches comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the home season 2023-24. BCCI's Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning November 23 in Vizag. It will conclude on December 3 in Hyderabad. Afghanistan will arrive in India at the beginning of the year. The first two T20I matches will be played at Mohali and Indore and the final of the three-match series will be played in Bengaluru. The Karnataka capital will also host the only Test match of the series between the two countries.

India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023