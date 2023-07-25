BCCI announces fixtures of senior men's team for home season 2023-24

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Tuesday announced senior men's team schedule for 16 International matches comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the home season 2023-24. BCCI's Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning November 23 in Vizag. It will conclude on December 3 in Hyderabad. Afghanistan will arrive in India at the beginning of the year. The first two T20I matches will be played at Mohali and Indore and the final of the three-match series will be played in Bengaluru. The Karnataka capital will also host the only Test match of the series between the two countries.

India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. (ANI)

