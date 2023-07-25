NBA-Celtics and Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history, reports

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:45 IST
Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game last season helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

A twice NBA All-Star Brown will earn $28.5 million next season before his extension begins in 2024 averaging $60.8 million a year. Brown's supermax deal tops two-time Most Valuable Player and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic for the richest contract in NBA history.

The distinction of being the NBA's highest paid player may not last long with Brown's Celtics team mate Jayson Tatum poised to assume the title next year when he becomes eligible for a supermax contract.

